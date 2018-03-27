French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 1.2 percent by 0603 GMT.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Vietnam Airlines has awarded Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance a $500 million contract to provide aircraft maintenance service to Vietnamese airline, it said in a statement.

AKZONOBEL:

AkzoNobel said it would sell its speciality chemicals arm to the Carlyle Group and GIC for 10 billion euros.

CASINO:

Monoprix, one of France’s biggest grocery store chains, said on Monday it will start selling its products to customers in Paris through Amazon’s Prime Now service this year, a move that will reverberate through the country’s food retail industry.

CLARANOVA SA:

Claranova said on Monday its internet division agreed to buy Upclick, Lulu Software and Adaware.

FFP SA:

FFP reported on Monday NAV per share up 17.5 percent at 154.4 euros in 2017.

KPN:

KPN said on Monday it purchased the remaining 85 percent interest in Startready.

NEOPOST:

Neopost expects its revenue and current operating margin to decline in 2018 after a fourth quarter weighed down by its customer communications business, the company said on Monday.

TIVOLY SA:

Tivoly reported on Monday an increase in full year operating profit, which came in at 5 million euros versus 4.8 million euros in 2016.

