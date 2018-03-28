French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS

Former Deutsche Telekom chief executive Rene Obermann is the favorite to take over as chairman at Airbus, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing German government and diplomatic sources.

DANONE

Danone said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of part of its stake in Yakult for 1.3 billion euros ($1.61 billion).

DASSAULT AVIATION

Exercise of option for purchase of 12 additional Rafale for Qatar came into effect, Dassault Aviation said on Tuesday.

GROUPE CRIT

Groupe CRIT reported on Tuesday full-year recurring operating income up at 126.6 million euros.

LNA SANTE

LNA Sante reported on Tuesday full-year consolidated restated EBITDA of 53.9‍​ million euros and said it targeted organic growth of 3.5 percent for operational revenue in 2018 with operating margin in line with that of 2017.

LVMH:

Louis Vuitton, the biggest earnings driver at French luxury goods group LVMH, is expanding its leather goods and handbag production with at least two new workshops planned for this year and next, the brand said on Tuesday.

ORANGE:

Data and mobile payment services are driving Orange’s growth in Africa as voice revenues stagnate, but will eventually be eclipsed by new services, the French company’s regional head said on Tuesday.

ORPEA

Orpea reported on Tuesday its full year EBITDA up 15.4 percent at 548 million euros and reiterated its 2018 targets.

SAFRAN

Safran announced on Tuesday it planned to start a 2-year share buy-back program for 2.3 billion euros once the tender offer on Zodiac Aerospace is completed.

Also Safran together with Valeo and PSA Peugeot Citroen dominate the top of the list of companies to file the biggest number of patents in France in 2017, according to the data to be published on Wednesday by the French National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI).

THALES

Thales announced on Tuesday it launched its offer on all Gemalto shares for a price of 51 euros per share.

VIVENDI/TELECOM ITALIA:

Telecom Italia said on Tuesday its statutory auditors had unanimously decided to supplement the agenda of an April 24 shareholder meeting with a motion proposed by activist fund Elliott to replace six board members.

