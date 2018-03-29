French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SODEXO

French food services and facilities management group Sodexo EXHO.PA cut its full year sales and profit margin outlook, after its second quarter performance came below expectations.

SANOFI

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review Sanofi’s regulatory submission for sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabete.

KERING:

Kering and fashion label Stella McCartney said on Wednesday they had agreed to end their 17 year partnership, as the British designer behind the brand buys the 50 percent owned by the French luxury goods group.

TOMTOM NV:

TomTom NV, the Dutch supplier of digital maps and navigation technology, is considering a possible sale of the whole firm or a minority stake, sources said, but the company denied it had hired an adviser to seek potential buyers.

LDC

French poultry group LDC has submitted a takeover bid for Doux, joining Ukraine’s MHP MHPCq.L in a battle to acquire the loss-making Brittany-based firm that employs 1,200 workers.

VOLTALIA SA:

Voltalia reported on Wednesday full year EBITDA of 71.6 million euros versus 50.0 million euros year ago.

TOUAX SCA:

Touax reported on Wednesday full year EBITDA of 26.9 million euros versus 23.2 million euros year ago.

FLUXYS BELGIUM NV:

Fluxys Belgium said on Ednesday its full year net profit rose to 70.3 million euros from 48.5 million euros the previous year.

VIVENDI

Elliott Advisors does not believe Telecom Italia shareholders will need to choose a new board in May if they back the board candidates proposed by the activist investor at a meeting next month, the hedge fund said on Wednesday.

BOLLORE

Bollore must be paid compensation by the government of Benin if it decides to replace the French industrial group in a rail project linking the West African nation’s main port with northern neighbour Niger, a senior company official said.

