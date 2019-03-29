French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

VALEO:

French government has increased its stake in Valeo

ALTICE:

Altice Europe bets on French rebound to repay debt after promotions hit profit

VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE:

Vranken Pommery published its full year results .

THALES/GEMALTO

Genalto and Thales said that 85.58 percent of Gemalto shares have been tendered under Thales offer.

NEXITY

The boss of Nexity asked the board to split the CEO and Chairman function, Alain Dinin would stay as Chairman and is proposing Jean-Phillippe Ruggieri as CEO.

BREXIT

ECB’s Mario Draghi told EU leaders that financial markets are underpricing the “no-deal” Brexit risk.

