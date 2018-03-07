French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR HOTELS, EURAZEO:

French private equity company Eurazeo said on Tuesday it was selling its remaining 4.20 percent stake in AccorHotels to institutional investors. The stake was sold at a price of 45.28 euros.

AIRBUS:

Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire aims to raise $111.5 million in the second half of the year to finalise its aircraft acquisition programme. Its debt will go towards acquiring five new Airbus A320 planes.

Also, Airbus will need to increase sales of Bombardier’s CSeries jets to cut production costs, the European planemaker’s procurement chief said on Tuesday.

AIR FRANCE:

Worker unions representing Air France staff called for a strike on March 23 after failing to reach a deal on pay with management.

ALSTOM:

It acquired the onboard Internet company 21Net.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS:

The French government will meet on Saturday to finalise plans to privatise Aeroports de Paris, BFM TV reported on its website. On March 4, France’s transport minister had said that no decisoin had yet been made on whether to privatise ADP.

ELIS:

Elis reported higher annual profits.

MANITOU:

The co reported FY EBITDA up at 124 million euros.

VIVENDI:

Activist investor Elliott Advisors has built a stake in Telecom Italia (TIM), it said on Tuesday, in a move that could challenge the way top investor Vivendi runs Italy’s biggest phone group.

Telecom Italia (TIM) on Tuesday pledged to accelerate cash flow generation, increase shareholder returns and become a more digital player in the first three-year business plan under new Chief Executive Amos Genish.

