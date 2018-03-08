French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 8

March 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS: Airbus will cut production rates for its A380 superjumbo and A400M military aircraft, it confirmed on Wednesday, adding that up to 3,700 jobs would be hit in France, Germany, Britain and Spain.

Airbus also said it had won 60 gross aircraft orders over the January-February period.

FRENCH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

French companies will have three years to erase their gender pay gaps or face possible fines under plans presented by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday to unions and employers.

GECINA:

The company said on Wednesday it had successfully completed a new bond issuance for an amount of 500 million euros.

NATIXIS:

French UFC-Que Choisir consumer organization announced on Wednesday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Natixis Asset Management (NAM), the asset management subsidiary of Natixis, in the Tribunal de Grande Instance in Paris.

RENAULT:

Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance had no plans to change cross-shareholding ratios of its member companies, after Reuters reported that it was in talks with Renault over a closer tie-up.

On Wednesday, people close to the matter told Reuters that Renault and alliance partner Nissan are discussing plans for a closer tie-up in which the Japanese carmaker would acquire the bulk of the French state’s 15 percent Renault holding.

TF1:

France’s Canal+ media group, part of Vivendi, will resume later on Wednesday broadcasts of channels owned by TF1 at the request of the regulator, the group said. Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....