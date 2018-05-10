French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 10

May 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM

French manufacturing group Alstom said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with General Electric to exit three joint ventures in return for a payment of 2.594 billion euros ($3.08 billion).

APERAM

Aperam reported on Wednesday a Q1 net income of EUR 85 million ($100.71 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 141 million, while saying it expects Q2 EBITDA to grow slightly compared to that of Q1.

BEFIMMO

Befimmo reported on Wednesday a stable Q1 net rental income at EUR 36.1 million, confirming the dividend forecast of EUR 3.45 gross per share for the current FY.

CAFOM

Cafom announced on Wednesday the halt of ‘Habitat’ brand activities in Norway.

EDF

EDF said on Wednesday improved availability of its French nuclear power stations and higher tariffs boosted first-quarter sales by 3.7 percent to 20.45 billion euros.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

Eurofins said on Wednesday it acquired Phast in Germany, a service provider in the field of pharmaceutical products quality.

NEURONES

Neurones reported on Wednesday a 5.8 percent organic growth in Q1, with revenue at EUR 124.1 million.

RUBIS

Rubis reported on Wednesday a 36 percent surge in Q1 revenue at EUR 1.22 billion.

SBM OFFSHORE

SBM Offshore reported on Wednesday a YTD 2018 directional revenue of $385 million, confirming its FY outlook and adding the discussions relating to leniency agreement in Brazil remain ongoing.

TECHNIPFMC,

TechnipFMC reported on Wednesday quarterly EPS of $0.20 on revenue of $3.13 billion.

