French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0637 GMT.

PARIS ATTACK:

Police on Sunday scoured the background of a Chechnya-born Frenchman who killed a man in a knife attack in Paris, questioning the parents and a friend of the 21-year old, who had been flagged previously as a potential security risk.

ABN AMRO:

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Monday reported a 3 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 595 million euros ($711.5 million), as ongoing problems in the oil sector led to impairments on loans to shipping and offshore services clients.

ACCORHOTELS:

French group AccorHotels has agreed to buy the management company behind Chile’s Atton Hoteles for around $105 million, in a deal which AccorHotels said would boost its earnings and strengthen its position in Latin America.

AIRBUS:

CFO Wilhelm to leave in 2019.

