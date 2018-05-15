French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.3 percent by 0607 GMT.

ATOS/WORLDLINE:

French payments company Worldline will buy the payments unit of Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group, in the latest example of consolidation within the sector, as credit card companies and banks are keen to lock in profit from the shift towards electronic and online payments.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole’s quarterly profit fell short of expectations on Tuesday as lower revenue from French retail and capital markets trading ate into gains from asset management at the banking group.

ENGIE:

Gas and power utility Engie said strong growth in French renewable power production and retail sales boosted its first-quarter core earnings by three percent, in line with expectations.

EUTELSAT:

Eutelsat reported on Monday a Q3 revenue down at 337 million euros.

FAURECIA:

French car parts group Faurecia outlined plans on Tuesday to increase its sales via growth in areas such as autonomous driving, and new high-tech vehicles.

JCDECAUX:

JCDecaux published on Monday an adjusted organic revenue for Q1 up 2.8 pct.

EIFFAGE:

Eiffage announced on Monday an increase in Q1 revenue to 3.379 billion euros.

ILIAD:

Iliad announced on Monday the appointment of Thomas Reynaud as new CEO, Nicolas Jaeger as new CFO and Maxime Lombardini as new chairman of the group.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....