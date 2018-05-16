French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0602 GMT.

ALSTOM:

French manufacturing group Alstom, which has agreed to merge its rail operations with Germany’s Siemens , reported a rise in annual sales and profits and forecast further growth in profits in the medium term.

It also announced on Tuesday the appointment of Laurent Martinez as CFO.

ELIOR:

Elior, Europe’s third-largest catering group, cut full-year guidance after it posted lower-than-expected preliminary results for the first half of fiscal year, citing a tough competitive environment for contract catering in France.

FNAC DARTY SA:

Fnac Darty and Germany’s MediaMarktSaturn said on Tuesday they had signed a memorandum of understanding to create a European retail alliance on purchasing.

ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA:

Rothschild & Co published on Tuesday a Q1 group revenues down at 420.1 million euros.

