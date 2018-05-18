French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI:

Vivendi posted Q1 group revenue up 3.3 percent. The group said it is concerned by Telecom Italia’s governance and that it reviews potential listing of music division.

NATIXIS:

Natixis reported a 15 percent increase in quarterly net income on Thursday, driven by strength in asset management and insurance businesses.

BOLLORE:

Bollore reported a Q1 revenue of 5.33 billion euros, an organic growth of 6 percent at constant exchange rates and perimeter. It also announced it owned about 24 percent of Vivendi

UBISOFT:

Ubisoft posted a record profitability over its last fiscal year as sales growth exceeded its targets.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL:

Tikehau Capital reported Q1 results.

VALLOUREC:

Vallourec’s Q1 net loss group share widened to ‍​170 million euros.

