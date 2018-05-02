French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 2

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FRENCH POLITICS:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he did not know whether U.S. President Trump would stick with a 2015 nuclear deal that many in the West see as the best hope of preventing Iran from getting a nuclear bomb.

Macron also condemned rioting by anarchists at Tuesday’s annual May Day rally in Paris. Police arrested more than 200 people in the French capital after anarchists hijacked the rally by labour unions against Macron’s economic reforms.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

India’s Larsen & Toubro has agreed to sell its electrical and automation business for 140 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) to Schneider Electric SE, partnering with Temasek, in the biggest M&A deal announced in the Indian market this year.

VIVENDI:

French media group Vivendi said on Tuesday that its board would examine on May 17 various scenarios regarding the capital evolution of its Universal Music Group (UMG) unit.

