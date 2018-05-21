French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EDF:

EDF is in talks to sell a 49 per cent stake in a portfolio of its UK wind farms in a deal that could raise up to 600 million pounds, the Financial Times reported. The FT added that EDF has hired Barclays to advise on the sale, with binding offers for the portfolio due near the end of May.

FRANCE/IRAN:

France is looking to see if the European Union could compensate European companies that might face U.S. sanctions for doing business with Iran, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

LDC:

A French court decided on Friday LDC and Saudi food group Al-Munajem will acquire production sites of Brittany-based Doux.

LVMH:

American actress Meghan Markle picked a sleek sculpted dress by Givenchy creative head Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, worn with a five-metre long veil and a diamond tiara lent by Queen Elizabeth.

