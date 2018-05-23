French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.2 percent by 0624 GMT.

DERICHEBOURG:

Service provision company Derichebourg reported on Tuesday a 9.2 pct upside in its H1 recurring EBITDA at EUR 100.5 MLN

EDF:

EDF announced on Tuesday that the 1300 MW Cattenom 4 Reactor was put offline for unplanned maintenance from 21/05/2018 19:30 UNTIL 23/05/2018 06:00

FRENCH ECONOMY:

France’s ILO unemployment rate edged up in the first quarter from the previous quarter, data from the INSEE national statistics office showed, adding to signs of a slowdown in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

FRENCH RAILWAYS REFORM:

France’s rail unions will announce on Wednesday the results of a staff ballot on government plans to create a leaner, more efficient public railway company before the monopoly is opened to competition in line with European Union rules.

GECINA:

Gecina announced on Tuesday having acquired an office building with almost 5,000 square meter

JCDECAUX:

JCDecaux announced on Tuesday the launch of a new data division to support its growth strategy

PEUGEOT:

“Nidec-Psa Emotors” Joint Venture Created By Groupe Psa And Nidec announced on Tuesday starting the design of its future Electric Motors

