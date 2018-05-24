French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EDF:

Framatome said on Wednesday it will supply EDF with enriched reprocessed uranium fuel assemblies.

FAURECIA:

Faurecia announced on Wednesday it acquired the American startup Promethient.

UCB:

A US court of appeals confirmed on Wednesday the validity of patent for UCB’s Vimpat.

UNIBAIL RODAMCO:

Westfield Corp shareholders have voted in favour of a $16 billion takeover by Unibail-Rodamco , the chairman of the Australian shopping mall giant said on Thursday.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....