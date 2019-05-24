French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO, RALLYE:

Casino’s CFO says Ralleye has not lost control over the Retailer after a French court placed the parent company and its subsidiaries under creditor protection on Thursday. Muddy Waters says the measures are a vindication of its warnings.

VIVENDI

French media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA said its plans for a possible sale of a stake in its Universal Music Group (UMG) arm were proceeding in line with the company’s planned timeline.

