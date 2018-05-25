French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 25

May 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES:

Compagnie des Alpes said on Thursday it was still working on a plan to sell a stake to potential investors to speed up its expansion as it posted higher first-half profit.

PERNOD RICARD:

Yoma Strategic said it and Pernod Ricard intend to form a joint-venture to focus on production and distribution of whisky in Myanmar.

RENAULT

Renault, Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Notors will jointly develop shared platform for electric vehicles by 2020 in a cost cutting move- Nikei.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS:

Aeroports De Paris announced on Thursday it won a contract in the United Arab Emirates for the design and supervision of the extension of Sharjah International Airport.

EURAZEO:

Eurazeo Patrimoine announced on Thursday a jointventure with Dazia Capital named Dazeo.

COFINIMMO:

Cofinimmo announced on Thursday Xavier Denis to step down as COO and executive director.

ORANGE BELGIUM:

Orange Belgium said on Thursday it signed a full MVNO agreement with Medialaan.

TOTAL:

Novatek announced on Thursday Total will get a 10 percent stake in the future Arctic LNG-2 project.

