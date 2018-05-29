French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0601 GMT.

AIRBUS:

The European Union told the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement body on Monday that it had acted within days of a WTO ruling to bring its funding of planemaker Airbus into line with WTO rules, a trade official who attended the meeting said.

DASSAULT:

French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault died on Monday, a spokesman for Dassault Group said. The Dassault group which his father had created controls Dassault Aviation and Le Figaro, and holds major stakes in Dassault Systemes and Thales.

ELIOR:

Elior posted lower H1 profits but confirmed its outlook.

TOTAL:

Angola Total launched the Zinia 2 development.

