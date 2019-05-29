French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

S&P lowered on Tuesday Casino ratings to ‘B,’ citing deficiencies in governance standards.

Casino said the change in rating has no impact on the availability or cost of its existing financial resources. It confirmed all its financial goals and that its priority was to pursue its debt reduction. In this context, it said it had decided not to pay an interim dividend in 2019.

COFINIMMO:

Cofinimmo said on Tuesday it had acquired a healthcare real estate site in Germany for approximately 14 million euros.

EDF:

EDF announced on Tuesday the completion of the disposal of its 25% stake in Alpiq.

EDENRED:

Edenred said on Tuesday it acquired Italian employee engagement platform Easy Welfare.

SAINT-GOBAIN:

Saint-Gobain announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Pritex, an acoustic solutions provider.

