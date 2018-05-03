French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE:

Air Liquide Says Airgas Acquired Assets And Operations Of Weiler Welding Company.

AIRBUS:

Bombardier and Airbus announced on Wednesday the name of the leaders of new CSeries partnership.

ORPEA:

Orpea reported on Wednesday a growth of 10.7% in Q1 2018 revenue to 832 million euros.

VICAT:

Vicat reported on Wednesday a Q1 sales up at 573 million euros.

