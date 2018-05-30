French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 30

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.2 percent by 0602 GMT.

CARREFOUR:

French supermarket chain Carrefour said on Tuesday it would end its contracts as official sponsor of the French Football Federation and of the Tour de France, the world’s most famous cycling race, from 2019.

PSA:

German labour leaders on Tuesday agreed with PSA Group’s Opel unit on an investment plan and job guarantees for German factories in return for wage concessions.

TOTAL:

Brazilian environmental agency Ibama on Tuesday rejected French oil company Total SA’s application for an environmental license to drill in the sensitive Foz do Amazonas basin.

VIVENDI/FRENCH SOCCER RIGHTS:

Vivendi’s Canal Plus ended up empty-handed in a crucial soccer broadcasting rights auction in France on Tuesday, beaten by Spain’s Mediapro, a Chinese-owned group, as prices boomed by close to 60 percent.

