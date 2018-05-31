French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

INGENICO:

The company said on Wednesday it had entered into negotiations with Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe to combine BS Payone with Ingenico retail assets in Dach.

PIERRE & VACANCES:

Pierre & Vacances H1 net loss narrowed slightly to 103.5‍​ million euros, the company announced on Wednesday.

VINCI:

Construction company denied on Wednesday the information of the French magazine “Challenges” that French government was currently in talks with them about governmental compensation for the loss of its contract to develop Notre-Dame-des-Landes airport project. According to the magazine, the financial compensation given to Vinci would be limited to some tens of millions euros.

