French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus posted deliveries figures for January to April

AIR FRANCE KLM:

The French finance minister on Sunday raised the pressure on Air France managers and unions to resolve a stand-off over wages, saying the government would not ride to the carrier’s rescue as it grapples with worker strikes and a leadership vacuum.

The dispute at Air France-KLM’s French arm intensified on Friday when staff rejected a pay deal, prompting the group’s chief executive to resign and raising questions over the airline’s capacity to cut costs and reform

ATOS:

Atos announced winning a 120 million dollars multi-year contract to secure the state of Virginia’s cyber security in the United States

CARMILA:

Carmila expands in Spain with the acquisition of six shopping centres for 182 million euros

