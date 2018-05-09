French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0630 GMT.

UNITED STATES/IRAN:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported a rise in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday as growth in most of Latin America offset a decline in its largest market, the United States.

AHOLD:

Dutch-Belgian supermarket chain Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday said comparable sales in the first quarter rose 2.5 percent to 14.9 billion euros ($17.7 billion), as the results of its U.S. operations improved.

AIRBUS:

Licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell passenger jets to Iran will be revoked, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Airbus says it will take its time on AirIran deal after Trump’s decision to leave Iran nuclear deal

GROEP BRUSSEL LAMBERT

Groep Brussel Lambert said it intended to sell 6.6 percent of Burberry’s capital stake

ING:

ING posted Q1 net profits of 1.225 billion euros.

TOTAL:

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on Tuesday to pull out of the Iran nuclear accord and reinstate tough economic sanctions could scupper French oil major Total’s multibillion-dollar gas project in the country unless it can secure a waiver.

