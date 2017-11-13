French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SAFRAN

Safran announced on Friday the signing by Silkair of a $1 billion maintenance agreement with CFM International to support LEAP-1B engines.

PSA

Pugeot maker PSA Group signed a joint venture with three Algerian partners to launch a manufacturing unit building cars for the Algerian market, it said on Sunday.

AIRBUS

Airbus will have to buy back or find new homes for some of the older A380s currently operated by Dubai’s Emirates as it finalises a deal to sell new superjumbos to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said on Sunday.

VIVENDI

Italian broadcaster Mediaset’s directors proposed on Friday a change in the size of its board and in the way its members are appointed, in a move that could restrict French shareholder Vivendi’s influence.

