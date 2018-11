French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ADP:

Head of APE says France is still eyeing a spring 2019 privatisation for ADP but adds he is “cautious” over any timetable given market volatility.

ELIOR:

Elior, Europe’s third-largest catering group, said it was considering a separation of some of concessions businesses, as part of a broader strategy to boost growth in a competitive market which saw the company issue a profit warning in May.

SODEXO:

Acquiring a majority interest in Pronep, a Brazillian provider of Home Care services

TF1:

Acquiring Gamned!

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....