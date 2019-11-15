French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. ACCOR: Accor investor CIAM said on Thursday that Europe’s largest hotel group was undervalued by public markets and a good potential target for a private equity buyer.

COFINIMMO: Belgium-based real estate company Cofinimmo announced the completion of the disposal of the Souverain/Vorst 23/25 site.

EURAZEO: European investment firm Eurazeo is exploring a partial or full sale of its near 30% stake in Europcar Mobility Group as it seeks to cash out from the troubled French car rental company, sources told Reuters. ORANGE: France’s biggest telecoms operator Orange will be able to post growth in 2019 French revenue and core earnings broadly in line with that achieved in the previous year, its deputy Chief Executive said on Thursday. SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL: Societe De La Tour Eiffel announced the sale of its Spanish logistics portfolio on Thursday.

SOLUTIONS 30 SE: Solutions 30 said it acquired Elmo’s telecom support activities in Poland.

VALLOUREC: Steel pipe maker Vallourec reported on Thursday its third quarter and nine months results, with a third quarter EBITDA rising to 84 million euros.

