French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AXA

Axa priced a secondary public offering of 60 nillion shares of its U.S. subsidiary Axa Equitable Holdings at $20.25 per share.

NEOEN:

Neoen confirmed on Thursday the success of its ipo with the exercise in full of the over-allotment option.

BOLLORE:

Bollore announced on Thursday a revenue for Q3 of 5,627 million euros.

GTT:

GTT said on Thursday it received an order from HHI to design tanks of two new LNG carriers.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL:

Tikehau published on Thursday a nine-month assets under management up 15 pct to 15.9 billion euros.

LUXEMPART:

Luxempart reported on Thursday a net asset value per share of 71.34 euros as of November.

VALLOUREC:

Vallourec reported on Thursday an EBITDA for Q3 up at 43 million euros.

ELIOR GROUP:

Elior Group announced on Thursday the acquisition of Alfred Conciergerie by Elior Services.

VIVENDI:

Vivendi VIV.PA said it has no intention of selling its stake in Telecom Italia, despite a bruising battle with an activist fund, and was lining up banks for a possible sale of part of its Universal Music Group division.

