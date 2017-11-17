French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 17

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BOLLORE:

Bollore reported its third quarter results.

VIVENDI

Acquisitive French media conglomerate Vivendi missed analysts estimates in third-quarter earnings and ruled out a hostile takeover of Ubisoft for the next six months.

FINANCIERE DE L‘ODET SA:

Financiere de l‘Odet published its third quarter revenue.

HAVAS SA:

Havas’ third quarter revenues was down at 525 million euros.

TF1:

TF1 announced sales of Fifa women’s world cup 2019 rights to Canal +.

EUROPCAR GROUPE SA:

Europcar opens 9 new franchises internationally.

ELIOR

