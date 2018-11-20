French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

Casino bought a 5 percent stake in fintech company Lyf Pay.

L’OREAL SA:

L’Oreal announced that Chief Financial Officer Christian Mulliez was set to leave the firm next year and would be replaced by Christophe Babule.

RENAULT SA/NISSAN:

Nissan Motor Co’s shares fell more than 6 percent on Tuesday as Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest a day earlier sent shockwaves through the business world and threw into doubt the future of Japan’s No.2 automaker and its global alliance.

SOCIETE GENERALE SA:

French banking giant Societe Generale on Monday agreed to pay U.S. federal and state authorities $1.4 billion to resolve pending legal disputes.

