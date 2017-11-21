FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21
November 21, 2017 / 5:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ADOCIA:

Adocia reported on Monday topline results of Biochaperone Glucagon Phase 1 Study.

ARCELORMITTAL:

S&P revised on Monday ArcelorMittal’s outlook, finance outlook and USA LLC outlook to “positive” from “Stable”, rating BB+.

BREXIT/EUROPEAN BANKING/EUROPEAN HEALTH:

Amsterdam and Paris won the right to host two EU agencies that must leave London because of Brexit after an extraordinary ministerial meeting in Brussels that left both results decided by drawing lots from a fishbowl.

DIRECT ENERGIE:

EBM Trirhena announced Thursday 16 November a partial sale of its Direct Energie stake, about 4.7% of the share capital. Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....

