French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEDIFICA:

Aedifica said on Tuesday its shareholders have chosen for approximately 45% of their shares for a contribution of their net dividend claim in exchange for new shares, instead of a dividend in cash. This results in a capital increase of approximately 17 million euros.

AIRBUS:

Airbus named Dominik Asam as its new CFO and Michael Schollhorn as new COO.

AMUNDI:

Amundi announced on Tuesday the start of a share buyback programme. The number of shares redeemed should reach maximum of 2 million, representing 1% of company’s share capital.

RENAULT:

French carmaker Renault tapped its chief operating officer and a senior board member to fill in for embattled boss Carlos Ghosn, after an investigation by alliance partner Nissan led to his arrest on suspicion of financial misconduct.

Japan said on Wednesday it is ready to work for the stability of the Nissan-Renault global alliance following the stunning arrest of common Chairman Carlos Ghosn, as the Asahi newspaper reported prosecutors are weighing bringing a case against the Japanese automaker.

