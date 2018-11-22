French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTICE EUROPE:

Telecoms and cable group Altice Europe reported a sharp increase in customers in France in the third quarter, thanks to heavy promotions, and said it expects to return to growth next year.

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ:

Gaztransport et Technigaz announced on Wednesday the receipt of an order from the South Korean shipyard DSME for the tank design of two new LNG carriers.

LDC:

Societe LDC reported on Wednesday its first semester results and the outlook. Company expects slight decline in its full year current operating income.

REMY COINTREAU:

French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted a 10.1 percent rise in first-half like-for-like current operating profits, helped by robust demand for its premium cognac in China and by a tight rein on costs.

SCOR:

Scor announced on Wednesday the creation of SCOR Europe SE, its new P&C specialty insurance company for its clients in the European Union.

