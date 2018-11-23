French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

KINEPOLIS GROUP: Kinepolis Group said on Thursday Court of Appeal of Brussels made judgment in the procedure regarding the decision of the Belgian Competition Authority to partially cancel the behavioral measures imposed on Kinepolis.

TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1: Groupe TF1 announced on Thursday it reached agreement with beiN SPORTS on broadcasting the IHF World Handball Championship during the 2019 and 2025 period.

RENAULT Japanese prosecutors are likely to build a new criminal case against ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn for understating his remuneration by 3 billion yen ($27.0 million) over three years from fiscal 2015, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.

PSA

PSA Group and Toyota have decided to end their joint production of small cars by 2021 but will add cooperation in light commercial vehicles, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Thursday.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....