French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCORHOTELS:

AccorHotels, Europe’s largest hotels company, on Tuesday reaffirmed its financial targets for future earnings growth helped by acquisitions and cost controls.

AccorHotels also said it planned to buy the rest of Poland’s Orbis for 1.9 billion zlotys ($500.95 million) to strengthen its position in Central Europe.

AXA:

AXA said on Monday it planned to acquire the remaining 50-percent stake in AXA Tianping for 584 million euros ($661.56 million).

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole said on Monday Credit Agricole Assurances was in talks to buy Charterhouse’s Comexposium stake.

KORIAN:

Korian said on Monday it acquired Petits-fils.

TRIGANO

Trigano reported on Monday a 54.8-percent rise in its full-year recurring operating income to 229.9 million euros.

VALLOUREC:

S&P lowered on Monday Vallourec’s credit rating to ‘B-‘, outlook ‘negative’.

Vallourec itself provided late on Monday additional information regarding its liquidity, saying that based on current macroeconomic and market trends and objectives outlined, group would respect its banking covenant at end of 2019. The company said its end-September net debt was 2.1 billion euros.

