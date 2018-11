French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

Cdiscount, Casino’s e-commerce subsidiary, reported on Tuesday a new traffic record on this year Black Friday with 10 million visits and an order volume of 57 million euros.

EURONEXT:

Euronext said on Tuesday it would appoint Isabel Ucha as CEO of Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa.

RENAULT:

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Renault’s chief executive must also chair the Renault-Nissan alliance.

VIVENDI:

Mediaset said on Tuesday a Milan court had rejected a request to suspend two resolutions passed at its shareholder meeting in June, winning the latest round of a long bout with France’s Vivendi.

