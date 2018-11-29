French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV:

Belgian brewing company announced pricing of tender offers for up to 2.5 billion dollars aggregate purchase price of 3 series of notes.

EDF:

French state-controlled utility EDF closed sales of real estate and business assets to Colony Capital.

KPN:

Dutch telecommunications company KPN saw no substantial change in competitive landscape with T-Mobile-Tele2 merger.

SAFRAN:

Safran unveiled ambitions to become the world’s leading aerospace supplier in 15 years, overtaking United Technologies, as it pledged a research and development (R&D) spending drive while increasing cash returns to shareholders.

SOITEC:

French semiconductor firm reported its EBITDA for the first half of the year almost doubled to 61.4 million euros.

VALLOUREC:

French steel pipe maker denied preparing vast redundancy plan for France.

WENDEL:

Posted drop in net asset value.

