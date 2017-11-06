French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

TOTAL: Total announced on Friday it had agreed to sell the Italian petrol station network it co-owns with partner ERG to refiner API, completing the planned disposal of the TotalErg joint venture’s assets.

AIRBUS: Airbus said on Friday it finalised the sale of Vector Aerospace to Standardaero. Airbus’ AIR.PA long-serving sales chief John Leahy plans to stay on until a successor is found, with a decision expected within the next week or so, he told Reuters on Friday.

ALTICE

Altice’s ATCA.AS shares had their worst day ever on Friday, shedding more than 20 percent as investors fretted about the telecoms group’s ability to recover market share in France and grow in the United States.

BELFIUS

Belgium has hired Nomura to prepare the country’s third-largest bank Belfius for an initial public offering (IPO) in a deal that could value the lender at up to 8 billion euros ($9.3 billion), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

