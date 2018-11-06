French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Europe’s Airbus SE indicated on Tuesday that it did not expect a sales windfall from trade tensions between China and the United States, with the manufacturer’s China head saying there would be “no winner” from a prolonged economic conflict.

BNP PARIBAS:

BNP Paribas announced co-head of trading unit, Adrian Boehler, steps down after a weak Q3.

BONDUELLE SAS:

Bonduelle published Q1 results.

ORPEA SA:

Orpea published rising Q3 revenue and confirmed its objectives for 2018.

SANOFI:

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulator gave more positive feedback on the Dupixent eczema treatment being developed by drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron, the companies said on Tuesday.

TF1:

To broadcast handball world championship finals.

VILMORIN & CIE SA:

Vilmorin reported Q1 results.

