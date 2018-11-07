French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABN AMRO:

Dutch bank ABN Amro beat analysts’ expectations on Wednesday with an 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by a strong Dutch economy and cost savings.

AHOLD:

Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch-Belgian operator of grocery stores in Europe and the United States, on Wednesday posted third-quarter results that beat analysts’ forecasts, lifted by strong online sales and growth in its key markets.

AXA:

AXA on Tuesday said its overall revenue growth in the third quarter offset a decline in the first half of the year, helped by solid growth in France and Europe.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

French bank Credit Agricole reported higher third quarter net profits, due to a good performance at its retail and investment banking units.

DASSAULT AVIATION:

France’s Dassault Aviation SA has withdrawn its Rafale fighter from the race to supply Canada with 88 new military jets, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

EDF:

EDF said on Tuesay it would pay an interim cash dividend of 0.15 euros per share.

EIFFAGE:

Eiffage maintained its 2018 goals of a further increase in revenue and profits at its contracting and concessions businesses, after revenues grew 13.2 percent in the third quarter.

ENGIE:

Confirmed 2018 targets as it posted 9-month results.

HERMES:

Higher Q3 revenues.

M6:

French club Girondins de Bordeaux have been sold by the media company M6 Metropole Television to Los Angeles-based hedge fund General American Capital Partners (GACP), the French firm said on Tuesday. The company also reported a 12.4-percent rise in its 9-month EBITA to 179.7 million euros.

VEOLIA:

French water and waste group Veolia said it had seen its best earnings growth in the third quarter since 2014, thanks to strong waste volumes in Europe, continued cost cutting and several new contracts.

VICAT:

Vicat reported on Tuesday a 7.6-percent rise in its 9-month consolidated sales to 1.95 billion euros.

