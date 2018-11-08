French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR:

Named Amelie Oudea-Castera As Head OF E-Commerce, Data And Digital Transformation Division

SOCGEN:

Societe Generale, France’s second largest listed bank, said its third quarter net profit jumped 32 percent thanks to a capital gain booked on its stake in clearing house Euroclear.

SODEXO:

French food services and facilities management group Sodexo vowed on Thursday to accelerate sales growth in the current fiscal year although it cautioned that its turnaround would take some time.

SOLVAY:

Posted 9 month results and confirmed its 2018 outlook.

