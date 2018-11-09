French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Posted higher October traffic figures.

COFINIMMO:

Cofinimmo said on Thursday its net result group share has risen 51 percent to 145 million euros while confirming the forecasted gross dividend for 2018 of 5.50 euros per ordinary share.

EDENRED:

Edenred is buying U.S. firm Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI) for around $600 million, in a deal which Edenred said would boost its earnings, the company said on Thursday.

EURAZEO:

Eurazeo reported on Thursday a 11.5 percent growth in its third-quarter economic revenue to 1.37 billion euros and said its assets under management at end-September grew 8.7 percent compared to the end of December.

JCDECAUX:

JCDecaux posted on Thursday a 7.3 percent rise in adjusted organic revenue for the third quarter and said that the fourth-quarter adjusted organic revenue growth was expected to be up around 4 percent.

NATIXIS:

Third quarter net profits at French investment bank Natixis CNAT.PA rose 10 percent to 422 million euros, helped by an 8 percent increase in revenues.

RENAULT:

Renault said on Thursday that Nissan contributed 384 million euros for its third-quarter earnings.

Separately, Latin America’s largest homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participacoes, said it was partnering with the Brazilian unit of Renault to offer electric car sharing in its buildings.

RUBIS:

Rubis reported on Thursday an 11 percent growth in its third-quarter revenues to 1.12 billion euros.

VIVENDI:

Telecom Italia, whose largest shareholder is Vivendi, on Thursday said it is no longer able to confirm its net debt to core earnings target for the end of the year, citing adverse competitive and regulatory environment at home and the weakening of the exchange rate in Brazil.

