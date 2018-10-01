French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

Casino has agreed to sell some property assets for 565 million euros ($655 million), as the French supermarket retailer looks to reduce its debts, given concerns among some investors over its financial position.

KAUFMAN & BROAD:

The company reported its 9-month adjusted EBIT up at 106.3‍​ million euros.

LVMH:

Designer Hedi Slimane gave Celine a rock-and-roll makeover in his much-hyped debut collection at the brand during Paris Fashion Week. LVMH is pushing Celine as its next star performer under Slimane, as it rolls out a men’s line and fragrances, and further develops online sales.

SANOFI:

Sanofi said on Friday its skin cancer drug, made in partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

TOTAL:

A fire in a sulfur pit on Thursday at Total’s 225,500 barrel per day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported due to the blaze.

VEOLIA:

French waste and water group Veolia has agreed to sell its 30 percent stake in transport firm Transdev to Germany’s Rethmann, Le Figaro newspaper reported. The deal is due to be announced on Tuesday, the French daily, without indicating its sources.

