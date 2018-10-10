French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Laudamotion said on Tuesday it had ordered 18 Airbus A320 planes which will be delivered successively until summer 2019.

Seperately, Boeing Co reported it had delivered 61 of its best-selling 737 single-aisle aircraft in September, unexpectedly surging past numbers for August and suggesting manufacturing problems at suppliers may be easing.

KERING:

Kering completed tender offer to redeem four bonds at par value of 369.8 million euros ($424.9 million).

LVMH:

A standout performance by LVMH’s fashion and handbags business boosted third-quarter sales growth at the luxury goods company, providing an encouraging sign for an industry gripped by fears of a slowdown in China.

PSA:

German carmaker Opel, owned by France’s PSA Group, said on Tuesday it would stop selling the Cascada convertible, the Adam city car and the KARL at the end of 2019, as part of a product overhaul to focus on sport-utility vehicles.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report..... ($1 = 0.8704 euros)