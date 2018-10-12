French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM: Royal Dutch Shell Plc is negotiating the sale of its stake in a Venezuelan oil joint venture to Paris-based Maurel & Prom, three sources said this week, a move to scale down its crude business in the ailing OPEC-member country to focus on gas.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV: India’s antitrust watchdog raided the offices of three top beer companies including Anheuser-Busch InBev on Thursday as part of an investigation of price-fixing allegations.

ENGIE: Engie was awarded a contract to provide 100 electric buses to Santiago de Chile’s public transportation system.

JCDECAUX: The company will electrify a third of Villo! bikes in Belgium.

LAGARDERE: Lagardere confirmed having filed a complaint for insider trading.

PIERRE ET VACANCES: The company reported its FY revenue at 1.52 billion euros.

SAFRAN: Safran expects Boeing to decide next year which engines will power its proposed new mid-market airliner, but the chief executive of the French jet engine manufacturer voiced reservations about there being room for more than one supplier.

VIRBAC: Virbac reported its Q3 revenue at 204.3 million euros.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....