French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DASSAULT AVIATION:

French planemaker Dassault Aviation will nudge up production rates on certain business jet models, including its Falcoln 8x and 2000 jets, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said on Monday, a sign of broader industry demand for corporate aircraft.

FAURECIA

Faurecia said on Monday its board of directors co-opted Grégoire Olivier to board to replace Carlos Tavares for remaining duration of Carlos Tavares’ mandate.

JCDECAUX

JCDecaux said on Monday it had signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Department Of Urban Planning And Municipalities.

SAFRAN:

France’s Safran has improved the design of its Silvercrest engine to prevent a repeat of factory delays and plans further testing in the second quarter of next year to confirm the breakthrough, the head of its engines division told Reuters on Monday.

SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE

Colonial said on Monday it bought 22.2 pct of shares in Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise from Qatar Holding and DIC Holding.

TOTAL:

Demand for crude oil will be lower in 2019 and supply higher, the chief executive of French oil and gas group Total said on Tuesday.

WFD UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said on Monday it entered into an agreement to sell the Tour Ariane office building.

VOLTALIA

Voltalia announced on Monday it had won two battery storage projects in French Guiana.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....