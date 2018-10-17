French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AKZO NOBEL:

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel said on Wednesday its core profit rose 8 percent in the third quarter to 243 million euros ($280.7 million), helped by higher prices and cost savings.

ASML:

ASML Holding NV on Wednesday reported quarterly net profit slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations and said it expects to grow more in 2019 as demand for both memory and logic chips remains healthy.

CASINO/CNOVA:

Casino’s Cdiscount unit said it had bought online tyre retailer 1001Pneus for 0.5 million euros.

DANONE:

Danone said sales growth slowed sharply in the third quarter, reflecting falling sales of its infant formula products in China due to challenging year-ago comparables, and due to lost dairy sales stemming from a consumer boycott in Morocco.

GL EVENTS:

Gl Events published on Tuesday Q3 revenue up at 224.7 million euros and confirmed it’s outlook for annual growth of more than 8%.

HAULTOTTE GROUP:

Haultotte Group reported on Tuesday Q3 sales up at 128.5 million euros and confirmed it’s outlook for 2018.

SEB:

Groupe SEB announced on Tuesday appointment of Stanislas De Gramont as chief operating officer.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL:

Tikehau Capital said on Tuesday it entered into strategic alliance agreement with DWS.

UBISOFT:

Ubisoft said on Tuesday it appointed Frédérick Duguet as chief financial officer effective Jan 1.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....