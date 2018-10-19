French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCORHOTELS:

AccorHotels published on Thursday third quarter revenue of 1.03 billion euros and slightly raised its outlook for 2018 operating profit.

BOUYGUES:

Bouygues confirmed on Thursday its outlook for TF1 and Bouygues Telecom but lowered guidance for current operating profit at group level.

CASINO:

Casino reported on Thursday Q3 sales of 8.92 billion euros, up 5.4 pct like-for-like. The group’s CFO said trends for the forth quarter should be in line with those of the third quarter.

COLAS:

Colas downgraded its outlook for FY current operating margin adn expects it to remain stable or decrease slightly from 2017.

EKINOPS:

Ekinops confirmed on Thursday it entered into preliminary discussions with Nokia Corporation regarding a possible acquisition of Alcatel Submarine Networks.

FNAC DARTY:

Fnac Darty reported on Thursday third quarter revenues of 1.75 billion euros. The Group announced the launch of a share buyback program. Fnac Darty also confirmed its 2018 and mid-term objectives.

MICHELIN:

Michelin cut its full-year market forecasts on Thursday and said a sales slowdown would worsen in the fourth quarter, blaming weaker Chinese vehicle demand and new emissions standards that have hit European registrations.

REMY:

French spirits company Remy Cointreau achieved stronger-than-expected second quarter sales, helped by robust demand for its premium cognac in China, and it kept its forecast for higher profit growth this year.

SOPRA STERIA:

