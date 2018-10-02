French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AKZO NOBEL:

The company closed sale of Specialty Chemicals to the Carlyle Group and GIC.

ARGAN:

Argan reported its Q3 IFRS rental revenue up at 21.0 million euros.

CAPGEMINI:

Capgemini announced the acquisition of the company June 21.

EIFFAGE:

The company acquired several Fayat Group quarries in Occitania.

ESSILOR:

Luxottica announced the completion of its tie-up with Essilor.

EURONEXT:

Britain’s departure from the European Union next March will force a full review of the bloc’s sweeping new rules for markets, including tougher market-access conditions for foreign trading platforms, a top French regulator said on Monday.

FRENCH POLITICS/INTERIOR MINISTER

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, one of President Emmanuel Macron’s closest allies, offered to step down on Monday but Macron refused to accept his resignation, Macron’s office said.

SAFRAN:

France’s APE state holding firm said it had completed the sale of 2.35 percent of Safran’s share capital, raising 1.24 billion euros.

VEOLIA:

French utility Veolia has agreed to sell its 30 percent stake in transport company Transdev to Germany’s Rethmann Group for 340 million euros ($393 million), raising capital and allowing Veolia to focus more on its main businesses.

