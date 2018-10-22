French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ARCELORMITTAL:

ArcelorMittal said on Friday it had been selected as H1 bidder for Essar Steel India Limited.

CASINO/RALLYE:

Rallye, the holding company that controls French supermarket retailer Casino, has received an offer for its ‘Courir’ sports brand, with both companies keen to sell assets and trim debts.

CEGEREAL:

CeGeREAL said on Friday it had raised 79.9 million euros in capital increase.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit rating upgrade from S&P and end to Deferred Prosecution Agreements previously set up with U.S. authorities in 2015.

PHILIPS:

Posted higher Q3 profits and sales.

PLASTIVALOIRE:

Plastivaloire said on Friday it signed a memorandum of understanding for Transnav acquisition.

TOTAL:

French energy group Total and China’s CNOOC have strengthened their existing partnership in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector to increase their output, the companies said on Monday.

VEOLIA:

Won A$450 million Australia contract.

